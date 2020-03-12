Death penalty for killing family 

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man was sentenced to death by a trial court on Wednesday for killing four of his family members in 2017. P Damodaran, a resident of Pammal and a textile merchant, was arrested for killing his mother, wife, and two children due to mounting debts.
