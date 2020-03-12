STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Facelift not out of the blue as works begin for ‘flag’ hoisting 

Kovalam beach to be pushed for Blue Flag Certification, Minister tells House

Published: 12th March 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kovalam beach along the East Coast Road

Kovalam beach along the East Coast Road | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Department of Environment has commenced works on developing Kovalam beach along the East Coast Road to push it for the coveted Blue Flag Certification. A Beach Management Committee (BMC) has been constituted under the chairmanship of Chengalpattu district collector to monitor and supervise the works. KC Karuppanan, Minister for Environment, told the legislative assembly on Wednesday that Kovalam beach has been chosen to be developed as a pilot project, as per the principles of Blue Flag Beach programme in Tamil Nadu.  

The Union Environment Ministry had announced a programme of Blue Flag certification for 13 beaches selected in the country last year. The certification is accorded by the international agency, Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark. The beaches are evaluated based on 33 stringent criteria. It is an eco-tourism model, aimed at providing the tourists/beach goers, a clean and hygienic bathing experience, amenities, safe and healthy environment and sustainable development of the area.

Jayanti Murali, Director, Department of Environment, told Express that periodical water monitoring, at an interval of 25 days is being carried out. Work on Pollution Abatement and Safety Surveillance Services began in January under Beam Environment and Aesthetic Management System (BEAMS), which is a national component of Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan (ICZMP), Phase-II, and Enhancing Coastal and Ocean Resource Efficiency Programme (ENCORE).

She said the Union Ministry has already issued orders permitting Tamil Nadu government to install structures and facilities in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area, maintaining a minimum distance of 10 metres from High Tide Line (HTL). Various infrastructure facilities will be set-up at Kovalam shortly, including grey water treatment plant, solar power plant, solid waste management plant, purified drinking water facility, jogging track, bio toilets for men and women, changing room, shower panels, outdoor fitness and children play equipment, bamboo benches and chairs, safety watch towers and beach safety equipment etc. Authorities said four more beach stretches are being identified for similar certification.

What’s Blue Flag Certification?

Blue Flag Certification for beaches and marinas is given by Foundation for Environment Education (FEE)
Blue Flag has become a truly 
global programme with the ever increasing number of countries participating in it

Blue Flag criteria include standards for quality, safety, environmental education and information
The beach must comply with 33 stringent criteria to get recognition. It indicates high environmental 
and quality standards

List of 13 pilot beaches that have been identified for the certification programme

Ghoghala Beach (Diu), Shivrajpur beach (Gujarat), Bhogave (Maharashtra), Padubidri and Kasarkod (Karnataka), Kappad beach (Kerala), Kovalam beach (Tamil Nadu), Eden beach (Pondicherry), Rushikonda beach (Andhra Pradesh), Miramar beach (Goa), Golden beach (Odisha), Radhanagar beach (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) and Bangaram beach (Lakshadweep)

