Five held for kidnapping man, attacking cop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A five-member gang which allegedly kidnapped a man over a money dispute on Tuesday night attacked Triplicane inspector Mohandoss when his team rushed to the spot. However, other police personnel secured all five suspects and seized the car from them. They suspects were identified as M Raja Hussain (48) of Madurai, his son Mohammed Saifullah (27), S Rahmadullah (25), A Asif Khan (22) and S Thoufiq (22) of Tiruchy.

Raja Hussain is an accused in the bomb blast case at Hindu Munnani office at Chintadripet in 1995. He appeared for trial in the case on Tuesday with his son and friends. “Around 11 pm, he met one K Faizudeen of Royapettah in Anna Salai as the latter had borrowed `10 lakh. Since Faizudeen sought some more time to return the money, Mohammed Saifullah attacked him and kidnapped him,” said the police officer. After passers-by alerted police control room, personnel from Triplicane station went to Royapettah clock tower.

An argument ensued between the inspector and Raja Hussain and his men allegedly attacked the official. Other personnel overpowered the men and brought them to police station. By an order dated March 9, DGP had transferred inspector Mohandoss to TN (South) on administrative grounds. He was awaiting relieving orders.

The State police head had also asked IG (South) to appoint him in a non-sensitive post.

When contacted, police officials said the counter order issued by the commissioner might be delayed only after which Mohandoss will report to IG, South. However, officials remained tight-lipped why the inspector was transferred.