STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Trash management, an app away

Let’s recall some simple math — 1 tonne is equal to 1,000 kilograms.

Published: 12th March 2020 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Just another day at Trashman  T Tharun Mani

By Shwetha Surendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Let’s recall some simple math — 1 tonne is equal to 1,000 kilograms. Now that we’re all up to speed, what if I told you that 5,400 tonnes of solid waste is collected from just Chennai every day? That simple multiplication will give you a result with a long trail of zeroes. With 68 per cent of it coming from residences, despite knowledge about recycling and segregation techniques, the waste still seems to end up being dumped at street corners and open dustbins. Aiming to change this dynamic is Trashman Green Technology, a young start-up by five of the city’s residents — Santharam, Udhayakumar, Shiju Kingsly, Diwaker and Vedha Vijay. 

In a fast-paced society, where the biggest winners are those who can deliver right to your doorstep, Trashman decided to apply it to waste collection too. Launched in October of 2018, as a project in college, it has now evolved into a full waste-management, recycling and segregation business. “Engineers by profession, we were trying to solve the problem of how better the waste could be managed and recycled,” says Santharam. Now, they spend their day driving their truck through various localities, collecting solid dry waste, e-waste and all recyclable biological waste from residents for a small price and segregating it at the warehouse into recyclable and non-recyclable materials. 

But setting them apart from the other waste collection drives in the city is their new android app of the same name, launched in July 2019. “We wanted to create an app where the customer could be in and out within five seconds. That’s the level of ease you can expect from our app,” says Santharam. All it takes is to create an account, set the date of the collection, select the type of trash, and click ok. And voila! You’ve just made a choice to dispose of your dry waste consciously. Trashman now operates in Tambaram, Chromepet, Perungalathur and Perumbakkam. 

Streamlining their process, and learning as they go, the team also has lately worked with government schools in the city to make them zero-waste zones. A proof of their increasingly recognised efforts is the recent involvement of the Enactus club from Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC). “It’s been great working with the young students from Enactus REC. They’re full of new ideas, and they were the ones who suggested that we move towards reusability in the waste as well,” he says. Looking down the road of inevitable hurdles that makes a start-up, Santharam is optimistic about Trashman. The least we could do is learn, segregate and recycle. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp