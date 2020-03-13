Contractors association alleges extortion by functionaries of political parties

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Corporation of Chennai Contractors Welfare Association, having around 300 members, on Thursday, submitted a petition to the corporation commissioner alleging that some members of political parties were interfering in their night-time works.

The contractors said they are forced to carry out certain works at night due to the traffic issues during the day. However, members of various political parties obstruct ongoing works and demand money. Members of both ‘ruling and opposition parties’ don’t allow road works at night, the petition said, adding that it causes delay in the ongoing road improvement works as hot mix concrete has to be laid within an hour of it arriving at the worksite.

Speaking to Express, R Rama Rao, president of the association said, “It happens even in Stalin’s own constituency. The threats have worsened in the last six months since they are sure no one will question them.”

