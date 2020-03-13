Jharkhand man found dead

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man from Jharkhand was found dead with injuries near Gummidipoondi on Wednesday and police are investigating whether he was murdered by his missing friends during Holi celebrations.

The deceased Anil Doodu worked at a steel plant at Thandalacheri near Gummidipoondi, while his wife and children live in Jharkhand. On Wednesday, passers-by found him lying dead at a playground near a Tasmac shop and alerted Kavarapettai police.

Police removed the body and sent it for postmortem. Inquiries revealed that Anil was celebrating Holi with a few other men at the same spot the previous night.