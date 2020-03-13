Man killed in road accident in Kanchi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man died in an accident near Ponnerikarai in Kanchee-puram on Wednesday. Durai (42), a farmer and resident of Vardarajapuram, was riding his bike and his son Manikandan was pillion. “The duo were heading to their relative’s house, when a lorry knocked them from behind, killing Durai on the spot,” said a police officer.