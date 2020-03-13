Priest stabbed to death inside church
CHENNAI: A 62-year-old priest was allegedly stabbed to death by his subordinate inside a church at Pattabiram on Wednesday night. Enos retired from Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Avadi, and became a priest at a pentecostal church in Vallalar Nagar. On Wednesday, Enos got into an argument with his subordinate Moses, who allegedly stabbed him and fled the spot.
Later in the evening, a church staff came to set up the place for a prayer, when he found Enos dead. Police said Moses has a pending murder case at Sathyavedu, Andhra Pradesh,