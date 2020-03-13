Students damage MTC bus, 8 held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after college students clashed at Jamalia, in which an MTC bus was damaged, a special team of Pulianthope police arrested eight students, including a few juveniles. Students from Pachaiyappa’s college and Presidency College were booked under Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

The juveniles were sent to an observation home, while others were remanded to judicial custody. “Pachaiyappa’s college students travelling by 29E bus and Presidency College students in route number 29A got into a fight and hurled stones. A stone hit an MTC bus damaging its windshield,” said police. Investigation revealed that the clash was over establishing supremacy in bus route.