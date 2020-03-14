42 contacts of COVID-19 positive Andhra man traced    

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has traced 42 of the 63 contacts of an Andhra man, who tested positive for COVID-19, and efforts are on to trace the remaining 21. The postgraduate student from Nellore had arrived in Chennai from Italy and travelled to Nellore via road, according to reports. According to a health department official, among the co-passengers, 42 are being monitored at their homes.

“We couldn’t trace the remaining 21. Most of their names sound North Indian. We are not sure if these people are still in the State or left for their respective towns. We would submit a report to the Union Health Ministry if we are unable to trace them.”

Meanwhile, media bulletin by the Directorate of Public Health said, “Total 1,406 passengers are under home quarantine for 28 days and six under hospital isolation.”