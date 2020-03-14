A low-key Kidney Day celebration

By Express News Service

Sapiens Health Foundation celebrated World Kidney Day as a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 scare, at Ampa Skywalk Mall, Chennai on Thursday. The theme for 2020 is ‘Kidney Health for Every One Everywhere’ with special emphasis on prevention and equality.

The World Kidney day also coincided with the World Salt Week. A sample snack prepared with less amount of salt was distributed at the mall. Tips were given to protect and screen for kidney disease. Film director KS Ravikumar handed over the snack to popular actor and comedian Madhu Balaji. Dr Rajan Ravichandran, chairman of the Foundation stressed on the high prevalence of kidney diseases among the adults.

Almost one in 10 people has reduced kidney function if sensitive tests are done. Simple screening test like blood pressure measurement and protein leak in the urine are important markers of early kidney disease. He also highlighted the importance of consuming less salt even when the blood pressure is normal.

The event highlighted the need for greater awareness among the younger population on kidney-related diseases and reduced salt intake with posters and video screening of slogans and messages. R Sundar, trustee, shared that the Foundation has taken note of the current scenario posed by the coronavirus and the need to follow Government’s advise on public gatherings, and hence decided to not organise a full-fledged event.