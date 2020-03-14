STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A low-key Kidney Day celebration

Sapiens Health Foundation celebrated World Kidney Day as a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 scare, at  Ampa Skywalk Mall, Chennai on Thursday.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

The event was held at Ampa Skywalk on Thursday

By Express News Service

Sapiens Health Foundation celebrated World Kidney Day as a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 scare, at  Ampa Skywalk Mall, Chennai on Thursday. The theme for 2020 is ‘Kidney Health for Every One Everywhere’ with special emphasis on prevention and equality. 

The World Kidney day also coincided with the World Salt Week. A sample snack prepared with less amount of salt was distributed at the mall. Tips were given to protect and screen for kidney disease. Film director KS Ravikumar handed over the snack to popular actor and comedian Madhu Balaji. Dr Rajan Ravichandran, chairman of the Foundation stressed on the high prevalence of kidney diseases among the adults.

Almost one in 10 people has reduced kidney function if sensitive tests are done. Simple screening test like blood pressure measurement and protein leak in the urine are important markers of early kidney disease. He also highlighted the importance of consuming less salt even when the blood pressure is normal. 

The event highlighted the need for greater awareness among the younger population on kidney-related diseases and reduced salt intake with posters and video screening of slogans and messages. R Sundar, trustee, shared that the Foundation has taken note of the current scenario posed by the coronavirus and the need to follow Government’s advise on public gatherings, and hence decided to not organise a full-fledged event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp