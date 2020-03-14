STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Drunk driver gets Rs 67 lakh compensation!

In a curious case, a man who met with an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol is all set to get a fat compensation of Rs 67.35 lakh from the State.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a curious case, a man who met with an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol is all set to get a fat compensation of Rs 67.35 lakh from the State. What worked in his favour? The officials failed to conduct proper medical tests to prove that he was, indeed, drunk that night. Earlier, the tribunal had fixed the compensation amount at Rs 30 lakh.   

Manikandan met with the accident way back in 2013. The car he was driving crashed against a truck. While hearing the case, a Motor Accident Claims tribunal ordered a relief of Rs 30 lakh, but deducted a part of the amount on the grounds that Manikandan was driving under the influence of alcohol. It held that his negligence contributed to the accident. 

However, hearing the case on Friday, a division bench comprising justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose ordered Rs 67.35 lakh to be paid to the ‘victim’. The bench observed that the tribunal had come to the conclusion that Manikandan was drunk only based on the statement of doctors at the hospital where he was admitted after the accident.    

No proper medical test was conducted. “The police should take drunken drivers to labs to test alcohol content in the blood. Otherwise, they cannot prove it before Court. For non-compliance, this Court is compelled to set aside 50% of contributory negligence fixed on the part of the claimant.” The bench then directed the police department to arrest those involved in drunken driving and also make available sufficient breathalysers and posted the matter for filing compliance report, to April 6. 

No proper medical test conducted
The officials failed to conduct proper medical tests to prove that the man was, indeed, drunk that night. For non-compliance, this Court is compelled to set aside 50% of contributory negligence fixed on the part of the claimant

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp