Holiday declared for kindergarten
Published: 14th March 2020 06:32 AM | Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:32 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: As a precautionary measure, Tamil Nadu government has declared holiday for kindergarten classes in all schools in the State and up to Class 5 in the seven districts bordering Kerala till March 31. The districts are Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Nilgiris. Chief Educational Officers were directed to send reports on precautionary measures in their districts. ENS