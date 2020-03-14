New trend: Drugs come by courier

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An innocuous-looking parcel from The Netherlands that claimed to contain wedding cards had blue ‘punisher’ pills, a mega-dose Ecstasy pills which is apparently three times stronger than most others pills used in rave parties. Addressed to a person in Mysuru, Postal Intelligence officers of Air Customs detained the parcel at Foreign Post Office at Meenambakkam after they found it contained some blue-coloured tablets.

Chennai Air Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary said the tablets were tested with narcotics testing kit and it was found to be methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), a narcotic substance.“We found 384 gm of tablets suspected to be MDMA, valued at Rs 30 lakh, and they were seized under NDPS Act 1985,” he said, adding it is one of the major seizures by customs in recent times.

He also said searches were carried out at Mysuru address of the consignee. “The 23-year-old youth, who is a graduate of JSS Science and Technology University in Mysuru was arrested under NDPS for his alleged involvement in the case. He is said to have told officials that the pills are in high demand in parties held frequently in Bengaluru and Mysuru,” said Chaudhary.

Ecstasy and Molly, a party drug that alters mood and perception are chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens and produce feelings of increased energy and pleasure. The seized blue tablets are known blue ‘punisher pills’ bearing skull mark and contain 250-300 mg of MDMA which is a high dosage. This pill has caused numerous deaths in the UK, the commissioner said.

A narcotic substance

The tablets were tested with narcotics testing kit and it was found to be a narcotic substance, one of the major seizures by customs