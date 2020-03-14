Now, breath analysers scare cops due to risk of infection

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the State machinery is on a war footing to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, a section of government servants fear that they are being exposed to higher risk. The fear among the traffic police personnel in Chennai is that they could be infected with the virus while checking for drunk driving.

“We come in contact with hundreds of people daily during the vehicle check and there is a concern among us that we are more exposed to the risk of infection,” said an inspector with the traffic enforcement wing in the city police. Traffic sleuths are concerned that they may be exposed to the virus while replacing the single-use straw of breath analysers.

The Madurai city police have already stopped using the device, as a preventive measure. However, senior police officials in Chennai feel that doing so would encourage drunkards. “If we announce that we won’t use breathe analysers, it is like giving a free pass for people to drink and drive. Instead, we will take all the precautionary steps for using the device safely,” said a senior official of Chennai police.

As precautionary measures, the traffic police personnel are being given masks and gloves. They have also been advised to keep a safe distance from people during vehicle checks. According to senior officials, around 3,500 N-95 masks have been distributed among the traffic personnel in Chennai. However, the precautions are not likely to enthuse all sleuths on the road. As a traffic SI put it they were finding it uncomfortable to wear the mask and gloves in the humid weather.