Still no official word on thermal screening?

Despite govt advising officials to screen passengers from neighbouring States, practice not followed at bus/rly terminals

Published: 14th March 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Thermal screening of a visitor at a star-hotel in Chennai on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Coronavirus being declared as pandemic and the State advising officials to screen passengers arriving from neighbouring States, there are no thermal screenings at bus/railway stations and officials claim there are not aware of any such order.

In Chennai moffusil bus terminus, passengers are not being screened and transport officials claim it is the responsibility of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, which is the custodian of CMBT. The CMDA officials, including top officials, meanwhile claim they are not aware of any such announcement. Chief Secretary K Shanmugham on Thursday announced that thermal screening facilities will be introduced at bus depots and railway stations.

No orders in writing yet?
When Express contacted railway spokesperson, the official said they are yet to get written orders. “Once the state government and Union Health ministry gives the same in writing and orders which should come from Railway Board, we will screen the passengers.” Railway sources said it will be difficult to screen all passengers as in airports. “This will create panic,” sources added.

Railways have made necessary arrangements and passengers who are feeling unwell could visit the help desks wherein they will be screened. Officials said they have been following instructions like keeping the stations clean and sanitising trains. Meanwhile, as part of precautionary measures, an awareness exhibition has been set up in the Central station and Koyambedu Mofussil Bus Terminus.

Chennai Metro Rail has also announced that it would disinfect stations and trains in the weekend after working hours. Central metro would be disinfected on Saturday while the Airport metro would be disinfected on Sunday. Announcements on precautionary measures are also made in trains. Apart from this, sanitary staff in the Central and Koyambedu are deployed round-the-clock to sweep and mop the station.

