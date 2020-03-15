STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,600 kept under home quarantine: Health dept

Totally, 1601 persons were kept under home quarantine for 28 days and seven under hospital isolation in Tamil Nadu following Coronavirus pandemic, according to a health department’s bulletin.

Railway staff spraying disinfectant on coaches as a precaution against COVID-19 at Coimbatore Railway Station on Thursday | A RAJA CHIDAMBARAM

By Express News Service

The bulletin said one person who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 is stable at RGGGH here and the results of his recent samples tested negative. The patient has been stepped down from isolation ward and the health status of his contacts under home quarantine is stable.

So far, 76 out of 79 samples tested for Coronavirus are negative while two are being processed and one tested positive for COVID-19 infection. Hence, in the background of the present COVID-19 pandemic, the general public have been advised to adhere to health advisories issued by the state government. 

In Tamil Nadu, till date 1,68,681 passengers were screened at the airports of Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Coimbatore. For any information and queries on COVID-19, contact 24/7 control room at  044-29510400, 044-29510500 Mobile numbers: 9444340496, 8754448477.

