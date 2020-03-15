Duo kills colleague over sharing booze equally during Holi, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kavarapettai police have arrested two men for murdering his colleague for not sharing liquor equally while celebrating Holi. The accused identified as Nandu Kishore Roy (44) and Subdev Roy (23), also from Jharkhand and employees of a steel factory where the deceased Anil (26) was working, were arrested on Friday and remanded in judicial custody.

Passers-by found a man lying dead at a playground near Tasmac shop and alerted Kavarapettai police on Tuesday. Police removed his body and sent it for post-mortem. During the inquiry, the body was identified and Anil was last seen at the same spot celebrating Holi with a few other men the previous night. Investigation with the suspects revealed that an argument erupted between them as Anil did not share liquor equally among all three of them and in the melee, Anil was attacked until death.