STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Environmentalists flay Marina loop road proposal

K. Subramanian, a retired Professor of Urban Engineering, said the project will shift the congestion and create severe bottlenecks.

Published: 15th March 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Fishermen from five South Chennai fishing villages, beach-goers and environmentalists have joined hands to fight the proposed Marina loop road extension to Besant Nagar. In a letter to Chief Minister and Greater Chennai Corporation, they termed the project politically, legally and environmentally unviable. They said a similar proposal in 2009 had encountered strong opposition and was dropped in September 2011 by the then newly-elected government headed by J Jayalalithaa.

K. Subramanian, a retired Professor of Urban Engineering, said the project will shift the congestion and create severe bottlenecks. Widening of those interior roads is impossible, because it will involve large-scale social and economic displacement of fisherfolk, Subramanian said.

Assurance from Minister
R Sundaramoorthy, headman of Urur Olcott Kuppam fishing village, said, “We met the Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar as a delegation and he has assured us that he will do all that is in his power to convince the government against this project.” The road will harm the local ecology as our beaches are ecologically-sensitive, said M Yuvan, a naturalist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp