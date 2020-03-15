STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Even a pandemic couldn’t get in the way of anti-CAA protesters

Stir enters 30th day in Old Washermanpet even as coronavirus brings the world to its knees; future action depending upon govt’s response, say Muslim outfits

Published: 15th March 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

People protesting against CAA for the 30th day at Old Washermanpet on Saturday | R Satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Panic over the Coronavirus infection has left temples, malls, and other public places deserted. One place where you can still find people, mostly women, gathering on the streets is Old Washermenpet. Despite the virus and the onset of board examinations, the women have not budged. They have been glued to the streets for the last 30 days, in protest against Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act.   

“Yes, it’s hard for children to prepare for board exams,” says Kadhija BE, mother of two. “But, what’s the point of passing exams when the future of our motherland is bleak at best?” Some children bring books to the protest venue, some mothers help them learn their lessons, all of this at the protest venue.

The protest has now become a part of their life. “We wake up early morning, drop our kids at school and reach the protest venue by 10am,” says Kadhija. “By 4pm, we go to school and pick them up. In between, we take turns to go home to cook, clean, and finish our basic chores.”

“Most of us wake up at 5am and finish cooking by 8am. We cook not just for the family, but for all protestors,” says Jamima, mother of two. “Crowd thins by 11am, due to heat. But they return by 6pm. Men go to work daily while women hold the fort. In the evenings, they join us in the protest venue.”Why do this amid their busy life schedule?

“This protest is to ensure a secure future for our children,” says Nafiza Banu, mother of a four-year-old. “We will not leave the spot until a resolution is adopted against the CAA in Assembly.”“We are ensuring adequate supply of hand sanitiser at the protest venue,” says Nafiza.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Anti CAA protests CAA
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp