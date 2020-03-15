Even a pandemic couldn’t get in the way of anti-CAA protesters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Panic over the Coronavirus infection has left temples, malls, and other public places deserted. One place where you can still find people, mostly women, gathering on the streets is Old Washermenpet. Despite the virus and the onset of board examinations, the women have not budged. They have been glued to the streets for the last 30 days, in protest against Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“Yes, it’s hard for children to prepare for board exams,” says Kadhija BE, mother of two. “But, what’s the point of passing exams when the future of our motherland is bleak at best?” Some children bring books to the protest venue, some mothers help them learn their lessons, all of this at the protest venue.

The protest has now become a part of their life. “We wake up early morning, drop our kids at school and reach the protest venue by 10am,” says Kadhija. “By 4pm, we go to school and pick them up. In between, we take turns to go home to cook, clean, and finish our basic chores.”

“Most of us wake up at 5am and finish cooking by 8am. We cook not just for the family, but for all protestors,” says Jamima, mother of two. “Crowd thins by 11am, due to heat. But they return by 6pm. Men go to work daily while women hold the fort. In the evenings, they join us in the protest venue.”Why do this amid their busy life schedule?

“This protest is to ensure a secure future for our children,” says Nafiza Banu, mother of a four-year-old. “We will not leave the spot until a resolution is adopted against the CAA in Assembly.”“We are ensuring adequate supply of hand sanitiser at the protest venue,” says Nafiza.