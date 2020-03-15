Seven more firms authorised to facilitate waste processing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has authorised seven new firms to facilitate biodegradable solid waste processing for waste generators. Thirty firms have already been authorised in two phases and their names have been uploaded in the corporation’s website. These firms are valid for a year after their authorisation. “The waste generators shall bear the cost of services rendered by the service providers. It is clarified that GCC has not fixed any price for any service. In case of issues, waste generators may reach out to Greater Chennai Corporation through seswm@chennaicorporation.gov.in or call 1913.

Firms authorised for wet waste

■ M/s.AVINO SOLUTIONS PVT LTD vinothparthi@gmail.com, 9551651871

■ M/s. ELAHI TRADERS, Suryamikado7777@gmail.com, Cell: 9841330846

■ M/s.AVRIS ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGIES LLP bharath@avristech.com, 9840200090

■ M/s.KUPPAIKAARAN info@kuppaikaran.com, 9791768107

■ M/s.NETEL INDIA LTD Chennai@netel-india.com, 9380166770,9940650044

■ M/s.WASTE WING TECHNOLOGIES

OMR, Chennai - 600 126 wastewing@gmail.com

■ For dry waste M/s.SHUDDHA, thotanish@ shuddha.org, 9841899944.