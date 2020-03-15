Skilling classes for students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A start-up called GUVI, is offering online IT skilling courses to prepare for campus placements free of cost to students who would have been impacted by the nation-wide shutdown due to COVID-19, a release from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras said. Students can subscribe on www.guvi.io. Speaking about the initiative, SP Balamurugan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, GUVI, said, “We need to ensure safety of students through all possible measures while also ensuring that they have the requisite skills for bright job prospects.”