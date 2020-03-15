STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The elusive art of teaching the arts

The latest of these showings was held on March 14 and 15 at the Avadi Paruthipattu Lake Green Park.

The work on display were that of artists aged five to 17 years. (Photo | V Tharun Mani, EPS)

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s one thing to express art from within yourself but it’s a whole other ball game when it comes to teaching others to bring out their version of art. Artist M Madhu Vandhan has been engaged in precisely this endeavour for the past six years and with great results. You don’t have to take his word for it; a visit to one of the exhibitions he frequently hosts is proof enough of the talent he’s managed to unearth from his wards.

Madhu has been teaching art 
for six years now

The latest of these showings was held on March 14 and 15 at the Avadi Paruthipattu Lake Green Park. Paintings of still life portraits, by children between ages five to 17 years, adorned the pillars of a gazebo overlooking the lake. Madhu’s work found a place alongside that of his students.

“Each of my students has their own way of interpreting what they see. The results always vary,” he said. 
Based out of Avadi, Madhu takes art classes in a room on his terrace. “We sit outside sometimes and paint what we see. The view is good up there and we see many birds and farm animals,” said the 27-year-old. 
For his own work, he has a peculiar preference. “I like to picture people from the back. It’s when they cannot see me and are most relaxed,” shared  the artist. 

On Saturday, minutes before the exhibition could be inaugurated, a crowd had formed around the gazebo. A little entertainment for the onlookers was in place. Madhu then displayed his skill by painting an upside-down portrait, which was met with much acclamation and applause from the audience. Madhu continues to run art classes by the name Start Indian Academy of Fine Arts and has been teaching at Sri Mini Art and Culture Academy for the past three months. He has volunteered to paint government homes for children as well as government libraries and educational institutions. “I try to help with whatever I do best,” he said. 

