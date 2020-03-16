Cameras, lenses worth lakhs of rupees stolen from studio in Chennai's Kilpauk

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Burglars decamped with two DSLR cameras and six lenses worth lakhs of rupees from a photo studio in Kilpauk.

The studio on Spurtank road is owned by one E Amrita of Kilpauk. Amrita who went to Bengaluru for work on March 10 returned to the city on Friday.

She found the equipment missing and lodged a complaint at Kilpauk police. The complaint said that the keys to the studio were left with four staff members.

Police suspect that one of the staff members might have stolen the cameras.

The investigation is on.