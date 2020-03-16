STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu schools told to avoid events until further notice

Further, any exam scheduled by private schools for students under class 6, must be postponed, said a senior official.

Public checked at Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | M Pooja Shruthy/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the government has asked all primary schools (until class 5) to be closed till March 31, School Education Department officials have advised schools to not conduct the annual day celebrations, sports day or any other function until Coronavirus scare eases.

Many schools have scheduled the third semester or annual examinations at the end of March. All these exams will be postponed, the official said adding,

“The government does not issue a common time-table for primary school children. Schools will have to reschedule it according to their convenience once the government says it is safe for children to attend school,” he said.

In addition, schools have been asked to create awareness in assembly everyday on precautions.

“Schools have also been asked to put up prominent signs reminding children to wash their hands,” the official said. He added that the department is working with Parents Teachers Association to make sure soaps are available at board exam centres.

While kids under the age of 10 are more prone to infections, there are other risks in letting them come to school, said an official of Directorate of Elementary Education.

“It’s very difficult to get kids to understand maintaining hygiene to prevent diseases. It is not possible to ensure all of them wash their hands regularly,” the official said.

A top official of the Higher Education Department told Express that a stakeholders meeting will be held on Monday to decide restrictions colleges will have to impose.

Many colleges, particularly arts and science colleges, have planned their convocation in March.

“After the meeting, we will decide whether we should restrict convocations. However, we have already instructed colleges to not hold any large gathering and limit seminars and conferences,” the official said.

