COVID-19: Singapore Airlines waives rebooking fee

Published: 16th March 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore Airlines. (Wiki Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singapore Airlines has waived all rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before March 15 for travel up to May 31 with immediate effect following coronavirus pandemic.

Customers can cancel their existing flight itineraries, retain the value of their tickets and rebook their travel at a later date when they are able to firm up their new travel plans.

The new flight itinerary should be completed by March 31, 2021, according to a release.

This policy allows customers the flexibility to defer their travel plans and applies to all bookings for travel up to May 31. All rebooking fees will be waived, although a fare difference may apply for the new itinerary.

SIA will continue to review its waiver policy and retains the flexibility to extend the cut-off date of May 31 as it assesses the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on global air travel in the coming weeks. For all new SIA and SilkAir tickets issued from now to March 31, SIA will also waive change fees.

Customers may contact by filling an online form. Those who booked their tickets directly through Singapore Airlines may also contact their local Singapore Airlines reservations teams. Customers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to contact their agents for assistance, the release added.

TAGS
Singapore Airlines COVID-19 coronavirus
