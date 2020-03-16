Jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh stolen from house in Chennai's Kilpauk

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh was allegedly stolen from a house in Kilpauk and a complaint has been lodged raising suspicion on the housemaid.

The valuables belonged to Padmaja, managing director of a private clinic.

On Thursday, she checked her jewellery and found three diamond chains, eight gold bangles, five pairs of gold and diamond earrings and three gold rings missing.

“Upon checking CCTV footage, she found out that it was her temporary housemaid who allegedly stole the valuables. Kilapuk police are investigating.