One held in Chennai for robbing Rs 10 lakh worth gemstones from Lankan national

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Seven Wells resident was arrested for allegedly attacking a Lankan national and robbing him of gemstones worth Rs 10 lakh.

As many as 18 gemstones worth Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash were seized from the accused, Suber Mohammed (33). North Beach police said the accused was previously known to the victim, Lankan national Mohammed Mushmil (42).

The incident happened on February 26 when Mushmil was staying at a mansion to sell the gemstones. Suber entered his room with three others in the guise of buyers and suddenly attacked Mushmil before escaping with the valuables.

While Suber was remanded in judicial custody, a hunt has been launched for the other suspects.