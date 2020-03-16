Three, including two juveniles, held for chain snatching in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In two snatching incidents in the city, a woman was relieved of her five sovereign chain and a man his mobile phone.

Three, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Police said Lakshmi, 48, was walking on the Velachery-Tambaram main road when a bike-borne man snatched her five sovereign chain and fled.

Acting on the complaint, Pallikaranai police arrested Ruban, 26, from Kolathur.

The police also retrieved the chain. Similarly, Karthik, 71, was waiting at a bus stop on Sunday morning when three juveniles snatched his mobile phone and ran away.

Vyasarpadi police registered a case and arrested two juveniles.