After Madras HC directive, cops arrest drunk biker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after the Madras High Court directed the traffic police to arrest drunk drivers and cancel their licenses, sleuths in Chengalpattu on Monday arrested a 36-year-old plumber who was allegedly riding motorcycle under the influence of alcohol. Police said the man, a resident of Tirukalukundram in Chengalpattu was on his way to Chennai on Monday, said a police officer.

At around 8.30 am, Chengalpattu Town police was conducting a vehicle check near the main bus stop when they intercepted the man. Following this, the police booked him under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and remanded him to judicial custody. His bike was also seized.

A senior police officer said that previously, when a person was caught for drunk driving, they would seize the vehicle and release it only after the payment of fine. “We used to arrest drunk drivers only if they knocked down someone or caused accidents,” the officer added. Noting that drunk driving is one of the main reason for fatal accidents, the HC on Friday directed police to arrest drunk drivers. The court had also directed that sufficient breath analysers be given to sleuths on duty.

According to statics from the Highways Department, around 63,920 road accidents were reported in 2018, out of which 12,216 were fatal. In 2019, 57,228 cases were reported, which included 10,525 fatalities. Most of these accidents reportedly were due to drunk driving. Statistics from the police department shows that 48,000 drunk driving cases were registered in 2019 while the figure was 41,000 in 2018.