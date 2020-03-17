Expert explains

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
My uncle and aunt, both of whom passed away over the past one year, were childless.

By Justice K Chandru
CHENNAI : My uncle and aunt, both of whom passed away over the past one year, were childless. We understand that he had written a will but do not know its whereabouts. My uncle’s elderly siblings are unable to decide on how the assets should be shared. My dead aunt’s siblings (six of them) are ready to swindle the wealth earned solely by my uncle. How should we proceed? 
— Ananth

You can file a search application before the offices of various Sub-Registrars and District Registrars, especially in the place where the property is located, to find out whether any registered Will is available in that office. Normally, there is no requirement for registration of a Will. In such a case you can file an application before the High Court Original Side, asking the potential person who may be having the copy of the Will, to produce it before the court. 

Iam one of the 176 members of a Flat Owners Association at Alwarpet. Each of us has a registered agreement specifying, among others, our share in the property, including the undivided share owned with the other 175 members. The Association is levying what it calls “Non-occupation charges” of `265 per month from the flat owners who have rented their flats. The reason given is that these members are not available to share the burden of working as office bearers for the Association. Is the Association, which is empowered by the 176 members by virtue of the said agreement to only “repair and maintain” the undivided share, justified in levying the charges on the members of the flats owned and “exclusively enjoyed” by the members as per the same agreement?? 

— L Gopalakrishnan
If your Association is a registered society, then the members are governed by the certified by-laws of the society. In the absence of by-laws, the general body of the members can make subsidiary rules not in conflict with the main by-laws. Therefore, the non-occupation charge levy, if it is authorised by the general body, you cannot object to the same. There can be a rational distinction between owners and the absentee owners.

I own a property which is under dispute with the tenant. The property was leased out to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd in the year 1963. The lease ended in 2003 but the tenant refused to vacate the premises or pay the rent. A case was registered on the grounds of illegal trespass. The High Court ordered the tenant to vacate the premises and pay the dues but the tenant is threatening to take us to the Supreme Court. Kindly advice on how to resolve this situation.


— Vimalkumar M
Even if BPCL takes the issue to the Supreme Court, there are good chances for you to succeed in that appeal. If you file an EP petition at this stage, it may prompt the BPCL to go on appeal immediately. Besides, the BPCL itself is going to be disinvested by the Central government. I think any private acquirer may not spend monies on litigation and there may be chances of your succeeding with your EP petition.

