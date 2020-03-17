No panel yet to stop animal deaths in IIT-Madras

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A reply to an RTI query by animal rights activist Antony Clement Rubin has revealed that since 2017 there have been 347 animal deaths in IIT-M, out of which 265 are spotted deer and 15 blackbucks. He had previously petitioned National Green Tribunal (NGT) on issues of improper solid waste management, which prompted the tribunal to order for constituting a permanent committee recently.

It’s been a month since NGT has passed the order, but the committee is yet to be formed. CH Padma, Chennai Wildlife Warden, told Express that the correspondence has been received. “IIT Madras and TNPCB have to name their representatives. Once it’s done, the committee will meet and evolve a long-term management plan.”

Padma said IIT has responded positively, improving its solid waste management system, but the presence of large number of stray dogs remains a threat to the wildlife. The forest department, in its affidavit, had suggested for removal of all existing dog population and households keeping pet dogs, to be brought under regulatory provisions.

Rubin said its not just garbage, speeding vehicles inside the campus is also a problem. “A fawn was knocked down on Monday by a bike. The data available with the forest department shows that around 50 wild animals have been killed by speeding vehicles since 2010.”