Questions maketh him

Siddharth Srivatsa is on a curious trail  to unravel the mysteries of the universe

Published: 17th March 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 01:03 PM

Siddharth Srivatsa

Siddharth Srivatsa (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The universe is his second mother. Decoding natural phenomena gives him an adrenaline rush. His questions are plenty and the quest for answers has been an on-going journey since the age of five. Meet eight-year-old Siddharth Srivatsa, whose debut book ‘Gathering Pebbles’ is now on stands. 
“I spend a quarter of the day reading books. I’m allowed to use the Internet for half an hour.

When I chance upon interesting topics related to space or science, I read in-depth about them, and make notes on a scribbling pad. A year ago, my mother suggested that I should start a blog where I can simplify scientific concepts for children. I penned two articles per week and it culminated into this book where I’ve answered 74 simple questions for children,” says Siddharth, a class 3 student at Sunshine Senior Secondary School, Velachery. A year of hard work, research and persistence later, Gathering Pebbles was born, a few weeks back. 

What are diamond rains? How did the teddy bear come into being? Do planets make noise? These are only a few among the many questions he has answered in the book. With curiosity and inquisitiveness as his constant companions, Siddharth finds thrill in reading history, inventions, classics, mythology... “I watch educational videos on YouTube. Reading is fun and helps enhance my vocabulary and grammar. I write my articles, and my mother helps tweak my stories. I have a small home library with around 40-50 books and I’m also a member at a local library and the British Council,” shares the Nanganallur resident. 

Thanks to his mother’s storytelling sessions every night, Siddharth is a voracious reader. “When Siddharth was in class one, we moved to the UK for a year. He was exposed to a plethora of books in the children’s section at a library there. There was a phase when he was enamoured by the black hole and would read extensively about it. Stephen Hawking is his inspiration. He even wrote a letter to the ISRO when mission Chandrayaan 2 failed to produce the expected result. He wants to become an astrophysicist,” shares Akila Srivatsa, his mother. 

The mother-son duo wants to inculcate the habit of reading in other children. They’ve received encouraging response for the book from friends and family. “I also play business board games such as Monopoly. They teach us about living life and handling money. That aside, everybody should try reading. I want to find answers to many more questions,” says Siddharth with a smile. 

To order the 42-page book by Margham publications, call: 9840849845. 

