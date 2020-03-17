Suburban railway’s green boost

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Southern Railway’s push for combining functionality with aesthetics, through its railway garden project, gets yet another boost. While quite a few stations along the Chennai Beach-Tambaram line have been hosting mini gardens for the past couple of years and a few nurseries were added to the value chain last year, the Railway has now set up an exclusive greenhouse for the activity. Placed between Egmore and Chetpet stations, this is meant to cater to the needs of the growing garden project, which is set to cover every station along the city’s busiest train line.

The project began as a means to address the incessant littering along the railway tracks. The authorities set up miniature gardens between two sets of tracks, in patches, on the Beach-Tambaram line. In January 2019, large patches of property belonging to the railway, off the stations, were cleared to house nurseries that would keep the supply to the gardens alive.

These grounds had also been a place where garbage had accumulated by the tonne. Egmore, Chetpet, Nungambakkam and Park stations now host these gardens along the tracks and the station staff handle the maintenance.

Two years down the line, the initiative is a great success. The gardens have successfully helped keep litter far away from these once-polluted spots.Set up with Swachh Bharat funds, the project only uses ornamental or flowering plants between the tracks to add beauty to the premises, said a senior official.

With the number of nurseries along this route slowly on the rise, the Railway is looking at expanding the project to the rest of the suburban railway network. The greenhouse is a step in that direction. Soon enough, every station on the Beach-Tambaram line will host their own mini gardens.