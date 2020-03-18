STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3K-strong team to screen people in at least 80 homes in Chennai daily

The meeting was chaired by Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani to keep a tab on ongoing measures to contain the spread of COVID 19 in the State.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:44 AM

Marina beach was deserted in the evening hours on Tuesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation will form a special team of 3000 members, who will visit at least 80 houses daily, to check for symptoms of coronavirus, announced Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, following a review meeting held at Ripon Buildings on Tuesday. 

The meeting was chaired by Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani to keep a tab on ongoing measures to contain the spread of COVID 19 in the State.Will shut T Nagar complexes In addition, the corporation will shut down its parks and large commercial complexes in T Nagar where not less than 1000 people gather usually. However, small shops, grocery stores, pharmacies and small restaurants will continue to operate in the area. 

‘’The teams are to be formed tomorrow and will be headed by sanitary inspectors of each zone. They will record symptoms of cough, cold and sneezing, and will report the same to the zonal officers,’’ said Prakash. The Corporation has also given full powers to its Zonal officers to take suo moto action to shut down shops with large number of people gathering. ‘’If there is any disobedience in your zones, inform us immediately,’’ Prakash told the Zonal Officers present. 

In the review meeting, the Commissioner told all the transport department officials present, including MTC, CMRL and Railways, to take extra precautionary measures, as the symptoms are mostly spread by people who are travelling from affected places. He told the MTC officials to disinfect the 55 bus stands maintained by them at least four times a day. He also told CMDA officials to disinfect all the 500 vegetable load vehicles entering Koyambedu market twice a day. ‘’Make sure the drivers of these vegetable vehicles are screened when they enter and exit the city. Give them masks and provide separate parking for their vehicles,’’ he told the CMDA officials. Helpline: 011-23978046, State helpline no 104, 044-29510400/500, 9444340496, 8754448477.

