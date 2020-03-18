Balancing material and spiritual resources

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

It is the sign of the times that people are taking a keen interest in spiritual matters these days. They are asking questions about the soul, God, karma and values. Seeing the suffering and moral degradation in the world, they often wonder as to why there is so much negativity in and around us despite the surge in spiritual awareness. Many people say that unrighteous people are quickly prospering these days, then why should one do good as per the law of karma? We all know that good begets good and bad begets bad and the law of karma is infallible.

However, due to the dominance of negative forces in the world, the effect of the positive gets clouded but just as the sun keeps shining behind a thick veil of clouds and comes out when the clouds pass, the good deeds can never go un-rewarded even though it may take some time. There is no doubt in it that development of science and technology during the last 100 years or so has added to the material power ie. physical energy. But one has to accept the fact that so far it has not been able to add much to the mental power or the power of silence and peace of mind. Yet, science and scientific technology exist through the power of the mind and the level of thought which is the result of self-consciousness, which again very few of us know.

We must understand that our thoughts, intentions, attitudes, emotions and actions are the reflection of our self-consciousness. The implementation of technology and the material power may lead to beneficial purposes if the mind remains in a state of silence and peace and it may lead to harmful or destructive results if the mind becomes loaded with vices like ego, anger and jealousy. Hence technology is a tool to be used according to one’s wisdom, will-power and the state of mind. The scientific studies done over the years have been and are still being advanced and planned to provide comforts to the human body. With time, people have become more attracted and motivated towards scientific inventions which provide physical comforts and temporary happiness.

However, what we do not notice is that there has been a change in our lifestyle, food habits, and personal activity with disharmony in routine life. Our life today has become fast, miserably expensive and competitive and our thoughts are loaded with strong negativity resulting in stress and tension. As a result of all this, we have started considering ourselves as a physical body and thereby the body-consciousness dominates our life. On the other hand, while bodily-comforts are increasing, spiritual power is declining. The confidence of life has been diminished which has led to disequilibrium and disharmony in personal and social life. Not many of us know that the soul consists of three metaphysical powers — mind, intellect and resolves. However, if soul or mind withdraws itself from the adverse outer environment and negative attitudes by focussing its thoughts on its original nature which is peace and divinity, and directs its attention towards higher source i.e Supreme, whose nature is absolute peace, it would then attain calmness and tranquillity.

This focussing of mind on a higher source is what we call Rajyoga that releases tension on the nuclei of the hypothalamus due to peaceful thoughts and the state of withdrawal from the body and influences it through continuous feedback of slow, rhythmic impulses. It also activates the functions of various endocrine glands and set up a useful homeostatic balance between various hormones, thereby leading to good health and much more. So flexible is this unique technique of Rajyoga, that there is no need to lie down or sit in a particular posture to practise it. One can easily practise it even when one is at work or maybe while walking or doing any activity.

The whole idea is to set our mind in this posture, practising withdrawal and detachment when faced with problems which lead to hypertension and other mental-physical disorders. What is required of one is to cogitate and ruminate the knowledge of soul to withdraw the mind from the memories of evil persons and evil events of this gross world and expose the mind to Supreme, the ocean of peace. By doing this, the body and mind are then automatically harmonised and this state of harmony, happy feelings, noble thoughts, holy emotions and proper outlook cures a man of many diseases or reduces many ailments and helps him/her to recover easily and speedily. Doesn’t this sound easy?— Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj