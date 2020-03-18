BARC offers cheap tech to purify water

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After NGT’s clamp on Reverse Osmosis (RO) purified water, Bhaba Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is trying capitalise on it by pitching in its ultrafiltration membrane-based technology. This retains the beneficial minerals in water which the RO removes, and even has offered it to private players in Chennai so that clean and potable water is provided to households.

Senior scientist of Technical Coordination Wing (TCW), BARC, Chennai, J Daniel Chellappa told Express that the BARC has offered the technology to two private companies in Ambattur and Athipattu and also a company in Kelly’s and is much cheaper than the RO technology used in many homes in the city. The technology is currently being used by BARC as a pilot in Banagudi tribal village in Nilgiris district, making it the First Model Tribal Village in the state to get piped supply of safe, hygienic, healthy and clean protected drinking water to all its households, using the technology.

This comes after National Green tribunal directed the Environment Ministry to issue within two months, a notification banning RO purifiers where total dissolved solids (TDS) in water are below 500 milligrams per litre. The order was passed after an expert committee report said that if TDS is less than 500 milligrams per litre, a RO system will not be useful but will result in removing important minerals as well as cause undue wastage of water.

Unlike conventional RO units, BARC’s UF Membrane-based Online Drinking Water Purifiers do not deplete the essential minerals in the treated water supplied, conforming to BIS 10500. They do not need electricity for their operation. The unique user-friendly UF candles are reusable and no annual maintenance is required, says Chellappa. The major highlight is that they do not waste the life-saving treated drinking water, which is in accordance with the Court ruling, said Chellappa. He said the purifier is cheap and could be accessed by common people at a price of Rs 1,000.