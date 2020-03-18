STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

BARC offers cheap tech to purify water

After NGT’s clamp on Reverse Osmosis (RO) purified water, Bhaba Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is trying capitalise on it by pitching in its ultra filtration membrane based technology.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After NGT’s clamp on Reverse Osmosis (RO) purified water, Bhaba Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is trying capitalise on it by pitching in its ultrafiltration membrane-based technology. This retains the beneficial minerals in water which the RO removes, and even has offered it to private players in Chennai so that clean and potable water is provided to households.

Senior scientist of Technical Coordination Wing (TCW), BARC, Chennai, J Daniel Chellappa told Express that the BARC has offered the technology to two private companies in Ambattur and Athipattu and also a company in Kelly’s and is much cheaper than the RO technology used in many homes in the city. The technology is currently being used by BARC as a pilot in Banagudi tribal village in Nilgiris district, making it the First Model Tribal Village in the state to get piped supply of safe, hygienic, healthy and clean protected drinking water to all its households, using the technology.

This comes after National Green tribunal directed the Environment Ministry to issue within two months, a notification banning RO purifiers where total dissolved solids (TDS) in water are below 500 milligrams per litre. The order was passed after an expert committee report said that if TDS is less than 500 milligrams per litre, a RO system will not be useful but will result in removing important minerals as well as cause undue wastage of water.

Unlike conventional RO units, BARC’s UF Membrane-based Online Drinking Water Purifiers do not deplete the essential minerals in the treated water supplied, conforming to BIS 10500. They do not need electricity for their operation. The unique user-friendly UF candles are reusable and no annual maintenance is required, says Chellappa. The major highlight is that they do not waste the life-saving treated drinking water, which is in accordance with the Court ruling, said Chellappa. He said the purifier is cheap and could be accessed by common people at a price of Rs 1,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp