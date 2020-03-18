Can pets contract Covid-19?

Debaleena Ghosh By

When a dog in Hong Kong tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 last week, pets quickly became part of the coronavirus conversation. The case raised an alarming possibility that pets could become part of the transmission chain for the severe acute respiratory syndrome, coronavirus 2, which could potentially harm both them and humans. There is currently no evidence that pets can be a source of infection of Covid-19 or that they can become sick. Both Hong Kong SPCA and the World Organization for Animal Health reiterated that there is no evidence of pets becoming sick with Covid-19.

The current spread of Covid-19 is a result of human-to-human transmission. Till date, there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the disease. Therefore, there is no justification in taking measures against them, which may compromise their welfare. Also, there is no evidence that dogs play a role in the spread of this human disease or that they become sick. There is no evidence to support restrictions to movement of companion animals. However, because animals and people can sometimes share diseases (known as zoonotic diseases), it is still recommended that people who are sick with Covid-19 limit contact with companion and other animals until more information is known about the virus.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the main way the disease is spreading is from person-to-person, either from when people are close together, or from respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs and sneezes. It is recommended when handling and caring for animals, basic hygiene measures should always be implemented. This includes hand washing before and after being around or handling animals, their food, or supplies, as well as avoiding kissing, licking or sharing food. When possible, people who are sick or under medical attention for Covid-19 should avoid close contact with their pets and have another member of their household care for their animals.

If they must look after their pet, they should maintain good hygiene practices and wear a face mask, if possible. WHO says it is prudent to wash hands with soap and water after touching animals. If dog owners are particularly concerned, they can wipe their dog’s paws with antiseptic wipes after they have had a walk outside – but they should take care not to overdo it, as wiping too much can dry out a dog’s paws.

To veterinarians and animal rights experts, there is a bigger issue than the potential spread of coronavirus to pets: The spread of fear. Other people could stigmatise people who have dogs. Dog owners could face unreasonable problems when simply walking their pets’ outdoors, or neighbours could create trouble for no reason. Hence, the constant reiteration by all legitimate authorities saying there is absolutely NO evidence of pets transmitting this virus.

Rather than pets being a coronavirus culprit, they are actually good to have around in this stressful period when many people are stuck working or studying from home. Pets are likely to be happy to have extra time with their owners, and can help lower people’s blood pressure and ease the feelings of stress. We know that stress lowers our immunity, and no one right now wants their immunity lowered. However, it is important to include pets in your family’s preparedness planning. If you get sick and are quarantined, you should make sure you have extra pet food on hand. And you should make your neighbours aware of any feeding, walking, or medications that your pets need and ideally you should make alternative boarding arrangements for your pet. Be prepared, not scared.

