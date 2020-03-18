STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake messages on small shops shutting down due to COVID-19 sends Chennites into tizzy

Owners of small shops in Ranganathan street were also under the impression that small shops were due to be shut down.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, people wear masks while travelling. (Photo| EPS/ TP Sooraj)

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, people wear masks while travelling. (Photo| EPS, TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fake messages of Chennai corporation planning to shut down small fruit and vegetable shops as a part of its drive to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have sent city residents in a tizzy.

Chennites were seen flocking to the shops to stock up on essentials.

One of the messages that went viral on WhatsApp on Wednesday states that the city corporation has ordered a ‘mandatory closure of all vegetable and fruit markets like Koyambedu, Mylapore, Mambalam, Guindy’ and also asks receivers to send it to all their loved ones.

“On a weekday afternoon, this is the most customers we’ve had for as long as we can remember. All the customers hardly talk of anything else other than about the virus when they’re here," said KP Rathnavinayagam, the owner of a grocery shop in Velachery.

Owners of small shops in Ranganathan street were also under the impression that small shops were due to be shut down.

The city corporation commissioner G Prakash clarified on Tuesday that only big establishments such as malls, theatres etc would be closed and that fruit, vegetable, meat and fish markets, grocery shops, small trade establishments and supermarkets would continue to remain open.

“Such rumours will be criminally taken cognisance of, the creators and those who spread the message will be taken to task as per law,” the commissioner said.


The city corporation had announced on Tuesday that large commercial complexes where not less than 1000 people tend to shop would be shut down in T Nagar.

However, even such fake messages have not managed to improve fruit and vegetable businesses in Koyambedu.

Abdul Khader, secretary of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association said, “People ask us if it's true that these shops are going to be shut. But that doesn’t mean that more people are coming. The business has been terribly dull for the last week here.”
 

