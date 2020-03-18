Fisherman drowns in sea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fisherman allegedly drowned while casting net in the sea off Kalpakkam coast on Monday morning. The deceased, 54-year-old Parasuraman, was a resident of Meyyur Kuppam Village in Chengalpattu district. On Monday morning he went to the sea with others. While casting the net, Parasuraman’s leg got stuck in it and he was pulled into the sea. Other fishermen tried to rescue him in vain. The body was recovered by fishers and brought to shore.