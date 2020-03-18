Girl stabbed for rejecting proposal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old girl in the city was allegedly attacked by a man when she was home alone, after she rejected his marriage proposal. According to the police, the absconding suspect, Babu (20) from Triplicane had been friends with the girl for three years.

“The girl did not know that the man had feelings for her. On Tuesday, at around 2.30 pm, when she was alone at her house, the man approached her. While the duo were talking, the man had told her that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. As she was taken aback, she rejected his proposal. Agitated over this, he pulled out the knife he carried with him,” said the police officer.

He stabbed the girl on her face, hand and legs. After she screamed for help, neighbours rushed to the house, but the man managed to escape. The police have registered a case and further investigations are on. They said the girl has been admitted at a government hospital and condition is stable.