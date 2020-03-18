STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘I believe Afro can read my mind’

Afro, just like his name, is no ordinary dog. He is the Marley of the real world – minus the cameras and all the retakes.

By Simonti Majumdar
Express News Service

Afro, just like his name, is no ordinary dog. He is the Marley of the real world – minus the cameras and all the retakes. Far from being well-mannered, you will often find him walking out of the kitchen with the dustbin lid stuck around his neck. It’s also hard to miss the fact that he does all this while with his cute night-suit which aptly reads, Devil Dog. Talk about being hyperactive – which runs in the family – Afro does justice to this behavioural trait. Without a doubt, I can say he’s the little brother I never had (although in terms of dog years, he’s way older than me).

Simonti Majumdar with Afro

I am inclined to believe that Afro can read my mind. This one time, I had returned home from a rather bad date. He decided to drop me home but came up to my apartment with the excuse of using the restroom. It was 11 pm, I opened the door and there was Afro. I looked at him, he looked right back at me and we silently said, ‘mischief managed’. It was the most aggressive I have seen him, like ever. He howled persistently until the poor boy almost scrammed out of my apartment. We then gave each other a psychic high-five and played with his favourite chew-ball for an hour after that.

He knows not to waste any consumables that he thinks is edible. He once swallowed my temporary tooth cap (made of Plaster of Paris), which I had irresponsibly placed on the table. He seemed to have digested it well too from the looks of the outcome of it the following day. There’s also this aspect about my connection with Afro, that his days are attuned to mine. Being a hotelier, I have a stressful job. But we all have our good days and bad days. On a happy day, Afro would want my undivided attention. However, when I have had a bad day, he just sits by me. All this, without having the ability to verbally communicate with me. Now that’s priceless! For now, I will drop an anonymous quote that perfectly describes the relationship between a man and his best friend – “If you’re lucky, a dog will come into your life, steal your heart and change everything!”The author is a marketing communications professional in Bengaluru
 

