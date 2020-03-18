STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keeping a tab on what her family ate

Vijaya Kala, a full-time tax auditor, also has a farm, where she grows a wide variety of vegetables

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

The worry that she might be feeding her family chemical and pesticide-laden vegetables prompted Vijaya Kala, a full-time tax auditor, to take up farming. A native of Karunagapally in Kerala, Kala started cultivating vegetables six years ago. “When I started out, I was apprehensive. But the harvest that I got and the freshness of the produce motivated me,” said Kala. Since she is a full-time tax auditor, Kala took the smart way out when it came to farming.

“Time is one thing that a person engaging in traditional methods of farming needs to have in oodles. And that is something that I don’t have. So I thought of using farming techniques which were less-labour intensive and more efficient, including polyhouse and Precision Agriculture,” she said.
According to her, precision agriculture is a farming management concept based on observing, measuring and responding to inter and intra-field variability in crops. She uses drip irrigation to grow vegetables in the open.

“I was never into agriculture, nor was it my passion or something that I dreamt of doing as an adult. But the discussions that I had with my friends and all the talk about the harmful chemicals being applied in the farms got me thinking,” she said. So, this budding farmer began surfing the internet to get an idea about growing vegetables and even visited the agriculture office.Since she owns a large parcel of land, Kala started off by installing two polytunnels, one on her roof and another in the backyard at a cost of Rs 1.2 lakh. She also got Rs 50,000 as a government subsidy. “Right from the start, I began getting quality produce and that too in good volume,” she said.

Kala even began giving vegetables to her neighbours and kin. With the demand for the vegetables increasing, she approached the panchayat and managed to get a lease for one acre. So far, she has harvested around 500kg of cowpea and a large number of other vegetables. She grows veggies like tomatoes, capsicums, radish, onions, spinach, bitter gourd, cabbage, beans and also flowers like orchid and marigold. Kala grows all the food organically.

“I prepare my agri inputs like fertiliser, which is a mixture of cow dung, urine and water,” she said. According to her, on an average, her farm produces veggies every two months. “I sell the produce in the market and earn a monthly profit of around Rs 20,000,” she said. She has orchids which cost between  Rs 80 to Rs 1,500,” she said. Even though she doesn’t get enough time to spend on her farm, Kala, who shares farming tips on her Facebook page, considers farming a serious job.

