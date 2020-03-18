STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narrow escape for trio as building portion caves in

Published: 18th March 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Debris of a portion of a building that caved in 15 ft, on Tiruvottiyur high road

Debris of a portion of a building that caved in 15 ft, on Tiruvottiyur high road on Tuesday | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people had a narrow escape when a portion of a building caved in 15 ft, on Tiruvottiyur high road, right next to the underground metro rail site, on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7 am on Tondiarpet CDH junction when R Sunil Kumar (36) and two of his employees were working in a tea shop. After sensing an earthquake-like tremor, the trio ran out of the shop, and within seconds the shop crumbled. 

“The house located on the first floor where Sunil Kumar’s employees were staying, also collapsed. A pharmacy and an empty shop in the same building were damaged in the incident,” said a police officer. 
Three fire tenders rushed to the spot as there were LPG cylinders at the shop. The building belongs to one Loganathan of Tondiarpet, said police. The underground Metro Rail work is being carried as part of the Phase I extension, from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar, covering around nine km. 

CMRL, in a statement, said that excavation and preparatory works were being carried out to cast a base slab in cut-and-cover ramp at the site of the accident. While the existing pipelines within the site have been securely supported, a waterline passing outside the cut-and-cover structure, close to the sheet pile area, fractured due to differential settlement of soil strata surrounding the pipeline, the statement said. It also said that the collapse was caused due to the disturbance of the soil strata during sheet piling and subsequent excavation.

