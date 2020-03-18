Welfare of animals amid Corona threat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has written to the chief secretaries of all State governments and Union Territories to ensure the well-being of pet animals amid the Corona virus threat.

In a circular, AWBI Chairman OP Chaudhary said that it was brought to the notice of the Board that the animal owners are depriving their pets of proper food, water or shelter due to the increasing threat of the virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has clarified that dogs and cats are not involved in spreading infection in the current episode of coronavirus infection. “The Board has already issued an advisory to the State government sand UTs to see that the stray animals are taken care of by the local bodies as it their responsibility,” Chaudhary said. Hence, the AWBI chief has requested the governments to create awareness about animal welfare and advise them against abandoning their pets.