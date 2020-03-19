All is fair and natural

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

Health is wealth. Ramachandran N and his team at The Health Shoppe only preach what they practise. They’ve been playing a small role in creating awareness on health among the young generation, more particularly about the goodness and wellness associated with organic products. He opens up about the journey of starting by setting shop in a 40 ft container to expanding it into a 3,000 sq ft store. Excerpts follow:

Tell us about yourself.

I did my schooling in Ramakrishna Mission and completed BSc Mathematics from Gurunanak College, Guindy. I joined TEAM, founded by Dr CH Krishnamurthi Rao, in 1982 as a stenographer to the materials manager. I worked there for over three decades at various levels and retired as GM Corporate. In 2006, our chairman CH Krishnamurthi Rao started a small Wellness Division at Vandalur in a small 40 feet container, in the name of TEAM Health Shoppe. Later, we had branches in T Nagar, Anna Nagar, Purasaiwalkam and Indhra Nagar. After his demise, I requested the present Chairman Suresh Krishnamurthi Rao to lease it to me and renamed it as The Health Shoppe.

Tell us about the idea behind the health shop. When did you launch it?

We want to give quality, affordable, health-related products to the customers. We stand apart because, not only do we have organic products, we also have traditional, herbal and natural – both healthcare and beauty care products. The product mix makes us different.

What are your hobbies?

Like with all boys, cricket was my passion. I used to be a good left-hand batsman and a fast bowler. Even today, when I see my children playing cricket, I join them. Cricket makes me feel fresh and rejuvenated. The other thing I like to keep myself busy with, apart from work, is gardening.

What is your life philosophy?

In earlier days, people were closer to nature. Today, all we know is corporate life. So, eat wisely to stay healthy and fit. I would suggest the younger generation to look at farming at least like a weekend hobby. This will be a beginning to a better, safer and healthier tomorrow. We should give good values, traditions and ‘value education’ to the next generation. By value education, I mean the need to embrace nature.

What do you love about Chennai?

Chennai is a beautiful city. Over the years, we have seen the city providing a strong livelihood for people from across the world, not just from the rest of the country. I cannot pinpoint any particular aspect because the city is the best when it comes to educational institutions. We have a very strong automobile and automobile parts industry, our healthcare is very good. The city is exceptional across a spectrum of industries and, above all, we still value family and relationships and we are still humble at heart.

Have you seen a wave of change in the healthcare industry?

People are looking at the organic and natural way of life. Alternative medicines are gaining ground but there is still a long way to go. But, at this juncture, I would like to emphasise that if we go organic, embracing traditions followed by our forefathers and getting as close as possible with nature, our visits to hospitals will reduce.

How do you recharge your energy at the end of the day?

My work is my passion. So there is no need to energise. But yes, my family that is so supportive will do the needful. My children and grandchildren relieve me of all my work pressure and boost my energy.

What are the life lessons you have learned through your work?

Success does not come easily. It is a slow process. If you are passionate about your dream, there is no one to stop your progress.

Your plans for the brand?

All along, we have been doing the retailing only for other party’s quality products. But, we feel the need to create our own identity. We would like to select a few quality products, get them from the very source, to ensure the quality and sell in our brand name THS or any other name, which will repose confidence on the customers on quality and cost-effeciency.