Break up with breakouts

CHENNAI: On the first day, it was just one red, peanut-sized pimple, oozing with pus. It multiplied in number and spread all over my lower jaw and cheek in a week. I had my first acne outbreak after puberty at the age of 12, and was diagnosed with cystic acne, a severe condition. I suffered from it for four years and was under medication,” recollects Jenifer Anne. Little did the 34-year-old assistant professor know that she’d have to suffer this in her adulthood, years later in 2018.

Skin under attack

Adult acne or post-adolescent acne occurs after the age of 25. Mostly, the same factors, internal and external, that cause acne in adolescents are at play in adult acne. “The pilosebaceous gland, which is the oil and hair gland together, is under attack. The condition occurs when hair follicles are plugged with excess oil and dead cells. Testosterone, produced in men and women during puberty, is a reason for the excess production of oil. Acne manifests in the form of blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples with a bag of pus in severe cases,” shares Dr Shwetha Rahul, consultant dermatologist and aesthetic physician, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

Acne commonly occurs on the forehead, scalp, shoulder, chest, upper arm and upper back. In adolescents, it occurs on the forehead and nose; and in adults, it occurs on the lower part of the face.

“PCOS is one of the most common causes of acne. There’s a slight female preponderance in occurrence. Food high in glycemic index can also be a factor. People who’re obese with insulin resistance are more prone. Chennai is a humid city and people here are more prone to acne,” says the dermatologist.

Make-up and beauty products with comedogenic products are said to be avoided. “I spent more time at the clinic every week. I was administered oral medications since gel did not work on my skin. Basic practices such as washing face was a task. I would just splash water. Over-indulging in make-up only did harm to my existing condition. You feel helpless after a point. But I have a better coping mechanism than I did as a teenager,” opens up Jenifer.

Everyday battles

Acne and adult acne also leave a lasting pigmentation and scarring on the person. The condition is said to have a psychological impact on the self-image of a person. “Acne ruined my teenage. I got it when I was 16. Boys were already bullied if they did not develop facial hair. Imagine my face filled with tiny pimples on top of that. My self-esteem took a hit and I never went to play. When there was a relapse, I couldn't accept it. I can handle the situation better but it still puts my confidence down,” shares Koushik P, a 28-year-old writer.

“Acne occurs when the child is already in a developmental stage and sensitive to modification. This impacts relationship-building, socialising skills and leads to psychological disorders such as anxiety and depression. Sometimes even suicidal tendencies. It’s a bilinear relationship. As teenagers, they might have a struggle. People with adult acne cope better,” said Yamini Kannapan, psychiatrist, Kauvery Hospital. Social media, Yamini says, has a huge impact on influencing the minds of people irrespective of their age. We’re tuned to embrace perfection and flawless appearance from our early stages of development. Anything less than a smooth skin is disappointing.

The societal and cultural demands can be stressful for an individual. People just don’t understand. If your friends have a similar condition then, yes. They stare awkwardly as though we are unhygienic. They even associate it with a serious illness. We need awareness and acceptance,” shares Koushik who’s grateful to his parents for being supportive and giving him the right kind of treatment. Lack of empathy, peer pressure, social acceptance, and negative body image can make everyday life painful.

“With more celebrities opening up on the skin and psychological conditions, there will be a better response. Social media must be realistic and focus on the other side. That apart, we need to be sensitive, understanding, and problem-focused while dealing with skin conditions,” suggests Yamini. Acne is said to be controllable and not preventable. Gels and oral medications may work. “Globally, only 35 per cent of people completely get cured. There are residual scars and those are unavoidable. Treatment can cure it to a certain extent,” says Dr Shwetha.

Other kinds of acne

People travelling are said to be affected by holiday acne when they visit tropical zones. Homemaker acne occurs when one spends a long time in the kitchen heat resulting in over-hydration. Occupational acne happens among workers whose job involves oil, petroleum and tar. “Do not try home remedies such as applying turmeric and lime, it burns the skin. Do not apply too much oil on hair. Attaining puberty does not mean one necessarily gets acne and neither is it always because of heat. Heat boils are different. Do not prick the pimples as it can spread. The most important culprit here is over-the-counter steroid-induced acne in fairness creams that are freely given by the pharmacists,” cautions Dr Shwetha.