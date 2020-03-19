STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bridges carry lion’s share of Chennai corporation budget

Revised estimated income for 2019-2020 is pegged at Rs 3233 cr

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation commissioner G Prakash presented a Rs 700 crore deficit budget for the year 2020-2021. Though, the full budget has not been made available to the public yet, a statement from the civic body said that the revised estimated income for the year 2019-2020 is pegged at Rs 3233.81 crore and the proposed expenditure for 2020-2021 is pegged at Rs 3815.07 crore. 

The bridges department, for the construction of new bridges and renovation of existing ones, received a lion’s share of the allocation, with Rs 512 crore when the revised estimate for last year was Rs27 crore. Rs375 crore has been allocated for stormwater drains as opposed to Rs330 crore last year. 

Income from property tax is pegged at Rs700 crore owing to the rollback of the revised property tax rates. The revised estimate for the year 2019-2020 is Rs1000 crore. In addition, Rs120 crore has been allocated for street lights and other electric works and a total of Rs66 crore for the solid waste management department for procuring sanitary equipment and for Swachh Bharat activities. 

For education, Rs7.2 crore has been allocated when compared to the revised estimate of Rs2.78 crore last year. For sanitation under the health department, the allocation has come down marginally from Rs1.98 crore last year to Rs1.2 crore and an additional Rs1.60 crore has been allocated for family welfare. Special projects, including the renovation of the roads near Marina beach and multi-level car parking, has been allocated Rs155 crore. Parks have received an increased allocation of Rs70 crore compared to Rs40.4 crore last year.

Five flyovers on OMR 

A whopping Rs 500 crore has been allocated to construct flyover bridges at five arterial junctions on the Old Mahabalipuram Road to reduce traffic congestion, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday in the Assembly. The grade separators will come up at the following points

MANY DESIGNS

  • ‘L’ shape flyover at MGR Salai to enable free flow of traffic from Rajiv Gandhi Salai to Perungudi
  • Elliptical flyover at SRP tools, with one arm connection to LB Road, Adyar 
  • Elevated rotatory flyovers at Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur, such as the ones in Pallavaram and Chromepet
