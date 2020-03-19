STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Building rules and the way forward

This, in turn, has led to ensuring that the rules are aimed at efficient and sustainable utilisation of land, thereby making housing more affordable for the future.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Credai Tamil Nadu, an apex body representing over 300 private real estate developers across the four chapters of the State, expressed its gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Government for the enactment of the Tamil Nadu Common Building Rules and Amendments. CREDAI’s letters of gratitude were shared with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam. Prior to the new amendments being implemented, several citizens sought shelter in rental accommodations rather than owned property.

This, in turn, has led to ensuring that the rules are aimed at efficient and sustainable utilisation of land, thereby making housing more affordable for the future. Moreover, these rules have been implemented to promote voluntary compliance and also to reduce discretion. Expressing his gratitude, S Sridharan, chairman-CREDAI Tamil Nadu, said, “It gives me immense joy in knowing that the Tamil Nadu government has created a stronger platform for the real estate sector to grow and flourish in the state. We have always been strong as a company and now that the government has made these amendments, we are hopeful of what the future holds for us as well.

We look forward to many such reformist measures and policies from the government, such as implementation of the long awaited Single Window Clearance and so on, which will pave the way to the dynamic and vibrant growth of the industry in the state.”WS Habib, president–CREDAI Chennai, said, “As a concrete testimony to our unwavering dedication to building a better world for all our valued customers, our mission and theme for this year’s FAIPRO is ‘HOUSING FOR ALL’ — the prime minister’s vision for 2022.

With these amendments by the government of Tamil Nadu, we expect that further measures such as reduction in stamp duty on par with other states will benefit the revival and robust growth of real estate of the state. I am immensely grateful to the chief minister and deputy chief minister.” Through this implementation, several measures undertaken will pave the way to an evident boost in the real estate sector. This, in turn, will lead to employment, revenue to state exchequer and rapid development of infrastructure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp