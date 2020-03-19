Building rules and the way forward

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Credai Tamil Nadu, an apex body representing over 300 private real estate developers across the four chapters of the State, expressed its gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Government for the enactment of the Tamil Nadu Common Building Rules and Amendments. CREDAI’s letters of gratitude were shared with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam. Prior to the new amendments being implemented, several citizens sought shelter in rental accommodations rather than owned property.

This, in turn, has led to ensuring that the rules are aimed at efficient and sustainable utilisation of land, thereby making housing more affordable for the future. Moreover, these rules have been implemented to promote voluntary compliance and also to reduce discretion. Expressing his gratitude, S Sridharan, chairman-CREDAI Tamil Nadu, said, “It gives me immense joy in knowing that the Tamil Nadu government has created a stronger platform for the real estate sector to grow and flourish in the state. We have always been strong as a company and now that the government has made these amendments, we are hopeful of what the future holds for us as well.

We look forward to many such reformist measures and policies from the government, such as implementation of the long awaited Single Window Clearance and so on, which will pave the way to the dynamic and vibrant growth of the industry in the state.”WS Habib, president–CREDAI Chennai, said, “As a concrete testimony to our unwavering dedication to building a better world for all our valued customers, our mission and theme for this year’s FAIPRO is ‘HOUSING FOR ALL’ — the prime minister’s vision for 2022.

With these amendments by the government of Tamil Nadu, we expect that further measures such as reduction in stamp duty on par with other states will benefit the revival and robust growth of real estate of the state. I am immensely grateful to the chief minister and deputy chief minister.” Through this implementation, several measures undertaken will pave the way to an evident boost in the real estate sector. This, in turn, will lead to employment, revenue to state exchequer and rapid development of infrastructure.