Hooked and booked

Arnay Agarwal still remembers the surprise he felt when he struck a conversation with his friend about the Harry Potter series.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

An avid reader, Arnay Agarwal is a big fan of the fantasy genre  Meghana Sastry

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arnay Agarwal still remembers the surprise he felt when he struck a conversation with his friend about the Harry Potter series. “He had no idea about the book,” recalls the 11-year-old Bengaluru boy, who was then prompted to kickstart an initiative that promotes reading among children. Such was his motivation with the mission, which he has called ‘Reading Rhino’, that in the year since its launch, Arnay has brought out a blog, podcast and WhatsApp group for it. An avid reader himself, he wanted to spread the joy he acquires from book, and says, “I wanted to inculcate a reading habit in my peers.” 

Arnay’s WhatsApp group has over 150 children and parents on it. In an attempt to garner a bigger love towards reading, he has now started asking parents or the kids to share their own stories or recordings of them reading out other stories. The content Arnay shares is often a mix of his own stories and summaries of other books. “There are many summaries available online but not many of those are by children,” says Eva Agarwal, Arnay’s mother, who gets due credit for inculcating the love for reading in her son. “When I was young I was told it was a waste of time to read. But with my child, I wanted him to read as much as he wanted,” she says, adding how she bought him books more than toys. 

The habit began when he was six, where he read books meant for kids aged 12. Today, Arnay’s library houses 1,000 books, with him covering almost five books a week. “Right now, I’m reading the Lord of the Rings series,” he says, revealing how in just a week he has finished the first part and is well onto the second. A big fan of the fantasy genre, he rues how people are picking screens over books. “But books are so much better because they can transport you to a different world,” says the class 6 student, whose podcast episodes vary between three minutes and 18 minutes. “I didn’t want to stop releasing them despite my exams so I now record them on the weekends,” he says, while talking about his podcast, which is called Jake The Explorer. 

But does all this come in the way of his studies? Not at all, says Eva, who explains that the habit has made him a better student. “Instead of memorising, he reads his syllabus like fiction. And thanks to his love for books, his reading capacity has increased too,” says the mother, who shares that her son’s stories have also been published on online reading platforms, and might soon see a physical release. “I’m not going to deny that Arnav likes his screens too. But if given a choice, he would pick reading as the more joyful activity,” she says.

